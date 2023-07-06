Get a Brighter Smile in Minutes

Quick and Easy Way to Whiter Teeth with Power Swabs. Sponsored by Power Swabs

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — We are all looking for ways to feel and look younger. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, Lifestyle Consultant Amy Vanderoef joins us with an easy way to help you look younger and feel more confident. This great anti-aging hack can happen in just minutes with Power Swabs.

Our teeth can show signs of aging. Power Swabs will lift stains and whiten your teeth while also hydrating your enamel for little to no sensitivity.

Power Swabs can whiten teeth after the first use. It works in just five minutes. On average, your teeth can brighten six shades whiter in seven days.

Traditional teeth-whitening systems, like strips and trays, can cause irritation and are messy.

Unlike other teeth-whitening systems, Power Swabs’ gentle formula removes stains from natural teeth, caps, crowns and even veneers.

And the best part is that you can whiten your teeth in the comfort of your own home.

It is a great gift for Dad, the grad or anyone who needs a beauty boost or glow-up.

Right now Power Swabs is offering a special deal to San Diego Living viewers – half off , plus free shipping and a free stain-out quick stick. To take advantage of the offer, call 1-800-664-3604 today.

50% OFF

+ FREE SHIPPING

+ FREE STAIN-OUT QUICK STICK

CALL 1-800-664-3604