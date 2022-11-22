Get Back to an Active Lifestyle

Steps to Relieve Pain, Get Moving Again with Palomar Health. Sponsored by: Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO — A healthy body is something many of us take for granted until illness, injury or aging threaten to take it all away. When joint pain prevents you from walking and doing daily activities, it may be time to consult a physician.

Dr. James Bried, Orthopedic Surgeon with Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss new technology that can help relieve pain and get you back to your active lifestyle.

Palomar Health has a nationally recognized Orthopedic and Spine Center, ranking in the top 10% of U.S. hospitals.