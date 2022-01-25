Get back to smiling, eating, living with confidence again

Find your same-day smile with Trusmile Dental Implants. Sponsored by TruSmile Dental Implant Center

SAN DIEGO — The New Year is a time when people focus on their health and well-being. And often that’s when they realize that it’s time to do something about their poor dental condition.

TruSmile Implant Surgeon Dr. Miguel Estrella and Prosthodontist Dr. Jaime Estrella of TruSmile Dental Implant Center join our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss why dental implants can give you that new you this new year.

Millions of people are missing teeth and have failing teeth. Dental implants are considered the gold standard as a solution. They offer a fixed solution to restore natural function of natural teeth. TruSmile can perform one dental implant, even a whole set of teeth, in one day, customizing your smile.

“We treat all types of patients that have missing teeth, failing teeth, even ill-fitting dentures,” said Dr. Miguel Estrella. “All of those types of patients we can offer a definite solution that is going to be permanent. Patients come to TruSmile because we offer teeth in one day. And everything is done in one location.”

A beautiful smile can change your life. Dental Implants can be transformational. Patients can get back to eating their favorite foods and smile with confidence again.

“Working with my brother here in the same place that’s a big advantage because we can design and make decisions that are critical that can make a big difference on a patient’s life,” said Dr. Jaime Estrella.

If you’re looking for a complete, fixed in place solution for missing teeth or uncomfortable dentures, call TruSmile for a FREE consultation. TruSmile offers in-house financing and a staff of financial counselors to help assist patients to find strategies, payment plans and solutions to make it affordable.

“To make things a little bit easier, because you know that this is an investment in yourself and your smile, we are offering $1,000 off as a New Years offer, whoever calls in and mentions that they saw your show,” said Dr. Miguel Estrella.

Find out if you are a candidate for same day dental implants. Call and talk to a Dental Implant Specialist at (619) 485-9905 or visit www.trusmileimplants.com.

Don’t forget to mention that you saw San Diego Living to take advantage of $1,000 off treatment and a FREE 3D Cat Scan.