Go all-in on giving back with Harrah's All-In 4 Change

SAN DIEGO — As much as Harrah’s Resort SoCal is about good times and leveling up the fun in your life, they are also about doing good and giving back to those who do so much to help our community.

The Harrah’s All-In 4 Change grant program has been an instrument for change and support for deserving organizations. Since 2015, Harrah’s has recognized non-profits doing good works in the community through the All-In 4 Change program, which awards local non-profits with grants in a competition with a 'funner' flare.

The Harrah’s All-In 4 Change campaign kicks off July 1. Through the month of July, local non-profits from San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties are invited to apply online to compete to win a share of $100,000 in grants. Local charities submit an application for consideration. After careful review, the selected non-profits will be featured online for a community vote of the finalists from August 16-30.

Members of the community will be encouraged to cast their vote for their favorite charity online. And once votes are tabulated, 12 lucky organizations will receive grants. Winners will be announced at the

All-In 4 Change luncheon on September 24. The first place grant winner will receive $40,000.

Go All-In on giving back. Nominate your favorite charity at www.HarrahsSoCal.com/All-In-4-Change