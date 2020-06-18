Resolving to eat healthier this summer? Try these easy summer grab-and-go snacks

Lifestyle, food and beverage trends expert share the latest protein-packed snacks for home, the gym or on-the-go. Sponsored by The Haute Bar.

Have you resolved to eat healthier this summer? Experts will tell you the recipe for success is planning ahead with some nutritious, portable, grab-and-go snacks. Lifestyle, food and beverage trends expert Heather Smith from thehautebar.com joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share the latest protein-packed snacks for home, the gym or on-the-go.

Make sure you stay hydrated and start your day with a delicious, natural boost with Gojai Sparkling Caffeinated Water.

Whether it’s before a workout, on a hike or holding you over between meals, nutrition bars are essential to have on hand. But it’s important to look for bars with simple, whole ingredients that have less sugar. Health Warrior Chia Bars still bring the taste, but are made with simple, plant-based ingredients and contain only three grams of sugar.

Now, more than ever, people are looking for easy ways to support their immune systems. Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus Kombucha is the first and only kombucha with organic, plant-based prebiotic fiber. This XOS fiber is known to nourish the probiotic bacteria in your gut, which helps promote a happy digestive system.

And if you’re looking for ways to integrate healthier snacks into your next summer pool party or barbecue, Heather shares one of her favorite frozen s’mores recipe.

Her super food swap for a sweet treat on a hot summer day uses Lifeway Kefir, which is packed with protein and probiotics.

For more information on these grab-and-go snacks, visit thehautebar.com.

GOJAI, Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Health Warrior Bars

Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus Kombucha

