Jumpstart your overall health in 2021

This past year has been a tense and challenging time for nearly everyone. From stress in quarantine and distanced learning, it can all trigger unexpected health issues. Stress and trauma can wreak havoc on the body. So how do we recover? Dr. Taz Bhatia, one of the top integrative medicine physicians in the nation and Host of the Super Woman Wellness podcast, joins our Laura Cavanaugh. From steps to improve sleep and gut health to supporting immune function, weight and hormones, Dr. Bhatia shares timely tips for making a full recovery from 2020 and getting your health back on track for 2021.