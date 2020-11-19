Healthier Thanksgiving at Home with Smart & Final

For many families, Thanksgiving will look a little different this year. Some may be staying closer to home, celebrating with their immediate families. But even if your holiday meal is a little smaller scale, it can still be just as delicious. Registered Dietitian Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some ideas to make your Thanksgiving healthier and more budget-friendly with the help of Smart & Final.
For those who might be scaling down that Turkey Day feast, Bannan offers up some guilt-free recipes with all the Fall flavors and a plant-based take on a favorite holiday treat.
