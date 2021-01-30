New Year, New Menu

Healthy & Easy Meals In Minutes for 2021. Sponsored by Vons and Albertsons

Whether your New Year’s resolution includes a healthier lifestyle, sticking to a budget, or simply adding something new and fun to your weekly recipe rotation, give your meals a flare this year with nutritious, delicious, and affordable ideas that are sure to freshen things up for the entire family.

Registered Dietitian, Annessa Chumbley, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share breakfast, lunch, dinner and superfood snack ideas that are perfect for satisfying appetites throughout the day.

From protein-packed breakfast muffins to dinner in a flash with fajita-stuffed peppers, Chumbley breaks down simple recipes with big flavor.

She also shares her top strategies for survival for busy parents. One of those strategies is integrating clean, minimally processed-ingredients from

O Organics and Open Nature, available exclusively at Vons and Albertsons.