Top tips to combat cold & flu season, healthy habits to support your child’s immune system naturally

The overriding concern for many parents is to keep their families healthy. Sponsored by Vitamin Shoppe

Whether your kids are online learning or back to a socially distanced classroom, the overriding concern for many parents is to keep their families healthy.

We’re all doing our best to avoid germs. We’ve loaded up on masks and hand sanitizer. But how do you get your kids through cold and flu season without getting sick? A few simple healthy habits could help.

In addition to washing hands, getting plenty of sleep, and getting good fiber in your diet, lifestyle expert and mom Emily L. Foley swears by the importance and supplements during these times. She joins Laura Cavanaugh to talk about strategies for parents to keep their children well this season.

“I am such a huge supplement fan. I am always singing the praises of elderberry syrup because, ever since my kids have started taking it, I’ve seen a dramatic difference in their overall immune system,” says Foley.