Dishing a healthy new blue way to breakfast

Egg-ceptional recipes with Vital Farms True Blues. Sponsored by Vital Farms

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — If you love to bake or brunch, you are going to love the new True Blues Eggs from Vital Farms. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some egg-ceptional recipes from Bannan’s new book “From Burnout to Balance.”

True Blues eggs are produced by an heirloom breed of hen called an Azur hen who naturally lay blue eggs. On the outside, the blue beauties are striking thanks to their distinct blue shells. Crack them open and you’ll find pasture-raised eggs from hens tended on small family farms. The festive pastel blue eggs are Certified Humane, meaning they are produced with the same animal welfare standards that Vital Farms is known and trusted.

Bannan shares her favorite breakfast recipes using True Blues, including Egg-In-A-Hole Flower Power Toast, which is packed with fiber.

“The egg has high-quality protein,” said Bannan. “It’s got choline and B vitamins as well for mood support and energy.”

From asparagus and edamame salad to mini lemon blueberry muffins, every recipe in Bannan’s book has an optional supercharger, which can boost the nutrients and taste and make a balanced meal.

Vital Farms True Blues are now exclusively available at San Diego, La Jolla and Del Mar Whole Foods Market locations.

For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com and www.patriciabannan.com