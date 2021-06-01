x
Healthy Weight Loss – Losing the “Quarantine 15”

If you want to make a change and slim down, Dr. Mike Moreno joins us to talk about healthy strategies to lose that “Quarantine 15.” Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

If you’ve packed on a few pounds through the pandemic, you are not alone. A recent Harris Poll survey revealed that 42 percent of adults surveyed experienced undesired weight gain since the pandemic started, gaining an average of 29 pounds.  Those changes come with significant health risks. Dr. Mike Moreno, Director of Kaiser Permanente’s Positive Choice Wellness Center, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss healthy strategies to lose that “Quarantine 15.”

