Tasty, Quick, Easy Meals the Family Will Love

SAN DIEGO — February is Heart Health Awareness Month. It’s a wonderful opportunity to focus your attention on ways to promote and maintain heart health.

Registered Dietitian and author of From Burnout to Balance Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share time-saving tips and heart-healthy recipes your family will love.

Did you know that when you cook with pomegranate juice it retains its antioxidant goodness? Bannan says her Pom Ginger Salmon Rice Bowl, using POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice, is not only delicious, but it also provides important EPA and DHA omega-3s for heart health, as well as brain and eye development.

If you’re looking for a go-to snack and protein powerhouse, Bannan recommends pistachios. Wonderful Pistachios provide 6 grams of complete, plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. And to celebrate World Pistachio Day, which is coming up on February 26, you can grab a handful of pistachios or elevate your dessert with Bannan’s Vegan Dark Chocolate and Wonderful Pistachios Layered Pudding. It is decadent, delicious and guilt-free.

Another easy kitchen hack and time-saving tip are canned beans. They benefit your heart in many ways and are packed with fiber, vitamins and phytochemicals. Canned beans are budget-friendly and sustainable. Bannan whips up a fun, plant-based alternative to a chicken or tuna salad by adding Bush’s Canned Beans to make a Smashed White Bean Salad & Radish Toast. And you can add those beans to almost anything – a stir fry, salad, wrap, even brownies. Did you know that when you rinse canned beans you can remove up to 40% of the sodium?