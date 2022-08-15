Help Your Favorite Charity Get Lucky and Win a Share of $150,000

Harrah’s All-In 4 Change Community Voting Starts Now. Sponsored by: Harrah’s Resort SoCal

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Harrah’s Resort SoCal is going All-In on giving back to charities that mean the most to Southern California communities. And now you have a chance to help them get lucky and win a share of $150,000. Sheryl Sebastian, Manager of Corporate Citizenship and Communications for Harrah’s Resort SoCal, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down how you can help these non-profits win big money that will help fund their work.

The Harrah’s All-In 4 Change community grant program, now in its seventh year, gives San Diegans a unique way to recognize and thank deserving non-profits who strengthen community and bring about positive change. Non-profits from San Diego, Riverside and Orange Counties have a chance to compete for a share of $150,000. All through the month of July, nominations of deserving non-profits were submitted for consideration. The organizations were notified if they made it on to the next round. Starting today, the 25 semi-finalists are in and online for the Community Voting Phase of the Harrah’s All-In 4 Change competition.

And the team in Funner, California needs the community’s help in choosing the winners.

From August 15 – 29, community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite non-profit organization at https://harrahssocal.com/vote.

These votes will count for half of their score. Combined scores are comprised of Harrah’s committee scores based on the organization’s community impact as well public votes. Once votes are tabulated, 15 lucky organizations will receive the following cash grants.

First Place: $55,000

Second Place: $25,000

Third Place: $15,000

Fourth Place: $10,000

Fifth Place: $5,000

Honorable Mention Grants: $4,000 each

To date, Harrah’s Resort SoCal has given away $692,000 in cash grants to local charities to help them be an instrument of change.

These non-profits need your voice and your vote. And your vote could make a huge impact. Spread the word to vote.

GO ALL-IN ON GIVING BACK

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CHARITY AT