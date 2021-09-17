Hit the season in style and shop more for less

Plan the perfect day at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad

As summer comes to a close, one of the silver linings has always been back to school shopping. If you want to send your kids back to school in style without breaking the bank, savvy shoppers know they can plan an entire day at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

Carlsbad Premium Outlets is not your average outlet center, it’s a premier shopping destination, a place where you can plan the perfect day.

“It’s certainly an experience for everyone, whether you’re visiting and doing a girls weekend or whether you’re staying at any of our local hotels and doing a day trip or weekend getaway,” said Lilliann Flowe, Director of marketing.

Conveniently located off of Interstate 5 at Cannon Road and just minutes from the beach, golf and Legoland, Carlsbad Premium Outlets is a lovely place to stroll and explore exciting new stores where you can find fall fashion inspiration. If you’re staying in the area, many of the local hotels, like the Sheraton and Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, offer free shuttle service for guests to the outlets.

“Carlsbad Premium Outlets just opened a Zadig & Voltaire, we have a Marc Jacobs, Salvatore Ferragamo, a Boss Hugo Boss,” said Flowe. “Also we’re really excited to announce that Karl Lagerfeld is making their debut at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets this fall.”

With over 85 stores, all in a beautiful outdoor setting, you can enjoy the sunshine, sea breeze and the “hot deals.” Grab fresh fall looks and shop more for less with impressive savings on your favorite fashion brands. There is something to appeal to the entire family. From high end designer brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Michael Kors to surf and skater chic with Hurley and Vans, it’s your one-stop-shop for back to school. Throughout the center you’ll even find a few rides and unique attractions to entertain the kids.

With all that shopping, you may need to take a break. Good thing you have plenty of options to refuel at one of their many restaurants. Grab savory and delicious bites at a number of eateries including Ruby’s Diner, Rubio’s, Blaze Pizza, Mot’to Japanese Grill and more.

Join their exclusive complimentary VIP Club to earn additional discounts on crazy good prices and be the first to learn about upcoming seasonal events happening at the outlets.

