Hot Holiday Gifts Your Kids Will Love

There’s nothing better than that look of pure glee on your child’s face when they open up that perfect gift. If you’re unsure of what the littles ones on your holiday shopping list want this year, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Tech expert, lifestyle blogger and mother of three Kelly Page joins our Laura Cavanaugh with a roundup of some of the latest electronics and toys that will be sure to entertain, inspire and delight every kid on your list. Page breaks down some unique gift sets, great values and even experiential ideas that will wow everyone on your list.