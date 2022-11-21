Holiday Meals Made Easy

Create a Thanksgiving Feast on a Budget with Aldi. Sponsored by Aldi

SAN DIEGO — With the cost of food and grocery staples still soaring more than 11% over last year, we are all looking for ways to save money and stretch that dollar this holiday season.

Recipe Developer and Super Chef Kasim Hardaway joins our Laura Cavanaugh to help us create delicious and affordable holiday meals on a budget.

We love a good throwback, especially when it means we can save money.

Aldi is doing just that by rolling back prices this season with its Thanksgiving Price Rewind. The grocery chain is offering 2019 prices on more than 50 favorites, including sides, appetizers, beverages and desserts.

Hardaway shares his go-to holiday dishes that will be the talk of the evening, including cheesy French onion potatoes, chardonnay sausage bites with beer cheese dip and cheesy cauliflower gratin.

Celebrate without breaking the bank. Stock up on groceries for your Turkey Day feast at Aldi and save up to 30% on holiday favorites.