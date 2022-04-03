Honoring unsung heroes and hearts of service

Couple’s mission to create a brighter future for children in foster care. Sponsored by County of San Diego HHSA

SAN DIEGO — Each month hundreds of children in San Diego need a place to call home. Some have experienced neglect, abuse and trauma. But a loving foster parent can be a lifeline.

Lulla Foster joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share her journey and lifelong mission to create a brighter future for children in foster care.

For more than four decades, Lulla “Lou” Foster and her husband Robert fostered medically fragile infants and children with special needs. The family went from serving the country to serving children in foster care. Over 43 years, the couple welcomed 947 children into their home, supporting them through some of the most challenging times in their lives.

The Fosters worked to get the children the resources they needed to help them heal and thrive.

To learn more about becoming a resource parent, call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to www.sdcares4kids.com