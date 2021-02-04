Hope for men with prostate cancer

A little space before prostate cancer radiation can make a big difference with Spaceoar hydrogel. Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, with more than 183,000 new diagnoses each year. It can be a serious disease, but with early detection and advancements in technology, the good news is there are many treatment options, ranging from watchful waiting to surgery to radiation. But some treatments come with unwanted side effects.

Dr. John Einck, Radiation Oncologist at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share options to effectively treat the disease while minimizing side effects.

SpaceOAR Hydrogel can help optimize a patient’s quality of life by minimizing the side effects of prostate cancer radiation. It is an FDA-cleared option that temporarily pushes the rectum farther away from the prostate. By separating the prostate from the rectum, the radiation dose delivered to the rectum is reduced, which may lessen damage to the rectum and other surrounding tissues. With SpaceOAR Hydrogel in place, a doctor can complement the patient’s radiation treatment to better target their cancer while preserving healthy tissue to help maintain quality of life. Clinical data shows that SpaceOAR Hydrogel improves the chance of maintaining normal bowel function, urinary and sexual function as well.

