Hot Holiday Tech Gifts

Favorite Picks for the Techie on your List. Sponsored by: Qualcomm

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — If you’re on the hunt for the hottest tech gifts this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. The season offers incredible deals. But with tech devices getting smarter and faster, how do you choose the right one?

Tech Expert Jessica Naziri joins our Laura Cavanaugh to help sort through some of the newest and most impressive options.

When choosing between devices, Naziri says what’s on the inside counts.

“Consider the platform running your device,” said Naziri. “Personally, I look for tech gifts powered by Snapdragon.”

From laptops and trending smartphones to wearable wellness devices and virtual reality fun, Naziri breaks down all of the must-have gadgets for the tech enthusiast in your life.

For more information, visit www.snapdragon.com