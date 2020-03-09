San Diego’s children need more heroes, exceptional families able to open their hearts and their homes

Every month, hundreds of children in San Diego need a home. They’ve been left without parents due to tragedy or removed from the home, due to abuse, neglect or trauma, and they need someone they can turn to as a safe haven. That’s where resource families step up to provide stability, love and support so these kids can heal. Carrie and Dan Collins have been that support system. They join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about their 13-year foster journey, how they mentor birth parents and work to help children learn to love life again by exposing them to outdoor activities and new experiences.