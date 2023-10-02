How Verizon is Tackling Security at the Super Bowl

Technology Impacting Safety in Town and on the Turf. Sponsored by Verizon

Example video title will go here for this video

Public safety is the first priority for first responders each year as tens of thousands of fans descend upon the Super Bowl’s host city for the big game.

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Former Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner and Verizon Frontline President Maggie Hallbach join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about what it takes to help keep the big game safe and some of the top security concerns.

To learn more about those safety solutions visit www.verizon.com/frontline