Immerse yourself in wonder at the WNDR Museum | Where visitors engage with art through sight, sound, touch

This is the second-ever WNDR Museum, following the opening of its flagship Chicago location. Sponsored by: WNDR Museum

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Art can feel magical. It can uplift, educate and even inspire. But in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, artists have reimagined that traditional art museum experience and created an interactive art gallery that is a must-see if you’re in San Diego.

What makes the WNDR Museum San Diego completely unique is that it is purely immersive. Visitors can engage in more than 20 multi-sensory installations through sight, sound, touch and movement. And each visitor can make it their own. The museum has curated world-class art by provocative artists and continues to lean into cutting-edge technologies to enhance the experience.

This is the second-ever WNDR Museum, following the opening of its flagship Chicago location. With a large collection of fine art, digital art and rotating exhibits, no two people will experience the creative space the same. Our Laura Cavanaugh takes you inside for a sneak peek of the WNDR Museum San Diego, where art and technology meet for a truly immersive journey.

You can ignite your sense of wonder seven days a week.