Interfaith Offers a Path to Stability for People in Crisis

Nonprofit Awarded $1 Million Grant from SDG&E.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the last 40 years, Interfaith Community Services has changed thousands of lives in our community. The nonprofit empowers people in need to stabilize and improve their lives. Interfaith CEO Greg Anglea joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share the tools they utilize to make a difference.

No two people experience the same hardships in life. Some live in extremely difficult circumstances and need help along the way. And that’s where Interfaith Community Services steps in.

Interfaith helped more than 20,000 people last year with food and housing security.

“We often start with simply helping somebody with food on the table, but then we go deeper and find out why somebody might need food assistance to help with employment, with finding housing they can afford,” said Anglea.

Interfaith Community Services operates more than 75 programs and services that help individuals complete educational programs, help families reunite, support students to complete their education and help veterans who are re-entering the civilian workforce. Interfaith has been helping San Diegans in crisis rebuild their lives, helping people help themselves since 1979.

San Diego Gas & Electric is committed to improving lives in our community. They have dedicated $10 million dollars to create brighter futures for those who need it most. As part of their shareholder-funded charitable initiative, they have awarded transformational grants to 21 local nonprofits. Interfaith Community Services was one of only three nonprofits to receive the maximum $1 million grant from the SDGE Community Assistance Fund. This transformational support helped purchase a new mobile outreach van that engages underserved families in hard-to-reach neighborhoods. The grant will provide and prevent homelessness for 1500 local people.

“This grant from SDG&E is going to change lives,” said Anglea. “It will provide food when a family doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from, but it will go further because it will support our teams to outreach into underserved communities and help those communities improve their financial well-being, and for some who are on the verge of homelessness, to prevent them from losing their housing.”

For more information on Interfaith Community Services and their programs and services, visit www.interfaithservices.org

And to learn more about how SDG&E is powering positive change and for a full list of the grant recipients, visit www.sdge.com/community