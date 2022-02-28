Keeping your family safe online

What parents need to know. Sponsored by Aura and Circle

SAN DIEGO — Kids these days have never known a time without the internet or smartphones. And while parents want to give their children a safe space to explore, they also have to be vigilant about the cyber dangers that are lurking out there. Parenting expert Joyce Brewer joins our Laura Cavanaugh with what every parent needs to know about keeping their family safe and secure online.

Brewer is teaming up with Aura, a provider of digital safety tools, and Circle, a parental controls platform, to share ways parents can make the internet safer. Kids are spending more time on devices, doing everything from gaming and chatting with friends to schoolwork. That is why it’s essential for parents to take advantage of the latest tech resources and tools to monitor the apps, devices, games, streaming services and websites their kids are visiting to ensure a safer online environment.

“There are hackers and scammers who are working around the clock just to get your personal information. It’s a vulnerability for our kids as well as for us as parents,” notes Brewer. “All it takes is clicking the wrong link, a malicious link, and scammers can access your personal information.”

Aura helps to guard against security threats. It is designed to alert you of any threats online.

Circle is the creator of the number one parental control and screen time management solution. Parents can manage and set limits and usage parameters for their kids’ online activity.

“Have conversations with your kids, ongoing conversations with your kids, about where they’re going, how they’re spending their time online and any of the things that could be a threat to them,” said Brewer.