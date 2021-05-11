Keys to healthy aging and longevity

Optimize your mouth-body connection. Sponsored by The Super Dentists

When it comes to healthy aging and longevity, we often hear about the importance of the usual suspects – diet, sleep and exercise. But another crucial piece to the puzzle could add 10-15 years to your life. Dr. Kami Hoss, founder of The Super Dentists, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the importance of the mouth-body connection.

“As dentists, we’re sometimes the first health professionals that we see signs of other chronic diseases like cancer. We can have sores in the mouth from cancer. We can have bleeding gums from immune deficiency,” said Hoss. “The health of the mouth can dramatically impact the health of the body as well. You could cause many other systemic issues, from chronic disease and heart disease to Alzheimers to diabetes to arthritis.

Oral health impacts everything from conception to death, from fertility to a health pregnancy, even sleep and mental health.

Dr. Hoss is spreading the word about the importance of oral health and its impact on our overall physical health in his new book “If Your Mouth Could Talk.”

In the book, he provides a roadmap to take control of your health, breaking down strategies to better care for your oral health. It is currently available for pre-order at www.amazon.com and will be released this spring.

This year also marks a milestone anniversary for The Super Dentists. They are celebrating 25 years as San Diego’s most trusted pediatric dentists.

“Probably one of the most important things that I’m proud of is the fact that we’ve taken something that’s typically feared or hated, which his going to the dentist, and turned it into something that kids literally beg to go to The Super Dentists,” said Hoss.

