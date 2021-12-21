Last-minute gifts for everyone on your list from JC Penney

With less than a week before Christmas, time is running out for you to find that perfect gift for your friends, co-workers, and loved ones. If you’ve been struggling to come up with a thoughtful holiday gift, no need to panic or scramble. Lifestyle expert Paul Zahn has rounded up a wide range of last-minute gifts for everyone on your list… that will add a little joy and brighten their season.
JC Penney offers same-day curbside pickup as well as easy online orders. For more information, visit jcpenney.com.