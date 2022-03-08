Learn the Secrets to a Good Reel

How Meta’s Reels are Helping Local Businesses Boom. Sponsored by: Meta

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Are you a small business or brand looking to grow your audience? Then social media experts say you need to start creating reels. These short form videos are ideal for businesses to gain attention, stay on top of trends, connect with customers and grow their business. Business expert Trae Bodge joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share the secrets to a good Reel and how Reels are helping businesses boom using this attention-grabbing tool.

Reels are useful to reach existing followers. But, because of the algorithm, they are also ideal to get discovered by people.

Meta is launching a series of events to help small business owners enhance their success online. And they are making a stop in San Diego in October. The free two-day event will offer hands-on training from Meta experts and influencers.

The Small Business Studios event is geared toward helping local businesses get the training they need to create stronger content, help grow their business and take their digital marketing to the next level.

META’S SMALL BUSINESS STUDIOS EVENT

ENHANCE YOUR BUSINESS SUCCESS ONLINE

OCTOBER 12-13

BUILDING 177

SAN DIEGO

For more information, visit www.meta.com/business