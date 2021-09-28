Look as young as you feel

Reduce visible signs of aging with Plexaderm. Sponsored by Plexaderm

Does your skin make you look older than you feel? For those who want to clear up their skin and reduce fine lines, bags and wrinkles without spending hundreds of dollars, lifestyle consultant Annette Figueroa joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share why it’s never too late to achieve beautiful, youthful-looking skin and how Plexaderm can help.

See the incredible transformations and put the serum to the test with a six-day, six application trial pack. Take the Plexaderm 10 Minute Challenge and experience the results for yourself, regardless of your age. Visit PlexadermTrial.com.

“We want you to take that challenge, put us to the test, watch the clock turn back and give you a natural, youthful look,” said Figueroa.

Try Plexaderm today.

SAN DIEGO LIVING LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL

Plexaderm Trial Pack

$14.95 with FREE Shipping

Call 800-961-1037

Sponsored by: Plexaderm