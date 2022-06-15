Love and Protect Your Skin All Year Long

Sun Safety Tips with Kaiser Permanente Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — It’s no secret that San Diego can feel like paradise with its mild Mediterranean climate. But don’t let the June Gloom full you. It’s important to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays all year long.

Dermatologist Dr. Charles Miller, Kaiser Permanente San Diego’s Assistant Medical Director, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share sun safety tips, as well as how to achieve a healthy balance when it comes to the sun.

Moderate sun exposure can be a good source of Vitamin D, which can be helpful to our immune system, can promote better sleep and a better mood. But too much sun can speed up aging and increase your risk of skin cancer.

Dr. Miller says it’s important to be sun smart.

The best way to avoid sunburns and skin damage is to avoid the direct sun during peak hours, steering clear of the sun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. because that’s when the sun is the strongest.

If you must go in the sun during these hours, seek the shade, cover up with long sleeves or clothing with UV protection and wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Sunscreen is your first life of defense and your best friend when it comes to sun protection.

“You want it to be broad-spectrum. That means it covers both UVA and UVB rays. You want it to be water-resistant so that it doesn’t just wash off real quickly and that it can last for a full two hours of protection,” said Dr. Miller.

“You want it to be an SPF30 or higher.”

Make sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours to get the most benefit. It’s helpful to remember that you can get sunburns beyond the beach, through windows driving and even on a cloudy day.

You can reduce your risk of sun damage and skin cancer. Love your skin and take steps to protect it this summer. For more information, visit www.kp.org/sandiego.