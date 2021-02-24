Love yourself, love your heart

February is all about hearts, not just the chocolate and candy conversation hearts, but a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Heart disease is still the number one cause of death in the U.S., killing more people than all of the cancers combined. But we also know that 80-percent of heart disease and stroke prevents are preventable, which is why it’s critical to be proactive in taking control of your health.
Each February, we celebrate American Heart Month by motivating folks to focus on things they can do to lower their risk of heart disease. One of the top cardiologists in the country,
Dr. Tiffany Sizemore, joins Laura Cavanaugh to break down some smart choices you can make that will positively impact heart health.
