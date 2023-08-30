Tasty One-Pot Recipes the Family Will Love

Veggie Basmati Rice Made Easy with Lundberg Family Farms. Sponsored by Lundberg Family Farms

SAN DIEGO — We all love an easy one-pot recipe. Thankfully Wellness Expert Grace Gold has a recipe the family will love using regenerative organic basmati rice farmed right here in California at Lundberg Family Farms.

Lundberg Family Farms is an 85-year-old, California-based company known for its organic rice and rice-based snacks.

For four generations, the Lundberg family has been committed to using regenerative farming practices to care for the land and the creatures that live on it.

Find out the secret to the perfect basmati rice and follow Grace’s family recipe for all the tasty goodness.

Veggie Basmati Rice

1 cup Lundberg Family Farms Regenerative Organic Basmati Rice

2 cups broth or water

1 cup frozen peas & carrots

½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp cardamom pods

3-4 cloves

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

Lundberg Family Farms products are available at Whole Foods Markets, Albertsons and other local retailers. For more information, visit www.lundberg.com