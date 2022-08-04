Make a difference in a foster teen’s life

Help them build a brighter future. Sponsored by: County of San Diego HHSA

Teens in foster care need loving families and a supportive environment to feel safe at any stage of life. They need the same guidance as all teens, but they have fewer folks to count on, less of a safety net as they prepare for adulthood. Resource parent Heather La Croix joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the importance of caring for older youth in foster care.

Nearly 20% of children in foster care around the country are teenagers. These vulnerable youngsters are at a critical time in their lives. That’s where resource parents can help support, teach life skills and set them up for success.

They may be a little older, but they never outgrow the need for a loving family. And they still need you.

To learn more about becoming a resource parent, call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to www.sdcares4kids.com