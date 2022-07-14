Make Rocky Mountain Memories in Denver

Adventures to Take Your Level of Fun to New Heights this Summer. Sponsored by: Visit Denver

SAN DIEGO — Summer is finally here. And if you haven’t already made plans for a vacation getaway, now is the time.

Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how the Mile High City is ready to take your level of fun to new heights this summer.

Denver serves as a great base camp for adventure opportunities. You can play in the mountains by day and play in the city at night.

The city is centrally located so you can have fun cycling, white water rafting, fly fishing, kayaking and rock climbing all within less than two hours from Denver.

The Mile High City also has a thriving arts and culture scene, including museums and outdoor concerts at the popular Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

With gorgeous views and brews, Denver offers rooftop dining with pristine Rocky Mountain vistas.

If you’re a sports fan, you’re going to love Denver. The city hosts six professional sports teams, including your Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

Plan your next summer vacation to explore outdoor adventures and make Rocky Mountain memories.

Head to www.visitdenver.com