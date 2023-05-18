May is Better Hearing & Speech Month | Do you know the early signs of speech disorders?

Speech and language disorders are common in children, but families often don’t know the early signs. Sponsored by: Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO — May is Better Hearing and Speech Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about hearing and communication disorders and also a time to check in with your loved ones who are experiencing hearing loss.

Palomar Health Speech Pathologist Katrina Phillips joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about building a strong foundation with effective communication.

Speech and language disorders are common in children, but families often don’t know the early signs. In fact, 11% of kids ages three to six experience voice, speech, language and swallowing disorders.

“Some of the early signs could be little things that you might not think much about such as your child not turning their head when you call their name, maybe not talking quite as much as you expected,” said Phillips. “Not getting services early when they’re needed could lead to delays once they start school, difficulty with reading and keeping up with their peers.”

If you notice these things, these would be great reasons to go see your primary care physician through Palomar Health and see if you need a speech therapy evaluation.

Speech pathologists can help adults and children who are experiencing speech delays and disorders. They work with patients who have cognitive, communication, voice or swallowing disorders.

Phillips treats patients from all walks of life – stroke individuals, patients with Parkinson’s, patients who have suffered trauma and car accidents.

No two patient journeys are the same. That’s where speech pathologists step in to evaluate and tailor a treatment plan. Family and friend support are also essential in each patient’s care journey.

“By tailoring their treatment plan and working with them daily, it’s amazing the results that we can see and how much we can help with their communication and going back to their daily lives,” said Phillips.

To learn more and to schedule a visit with your primary care physician, visit www.palomarhealth.org