Help Support Military Members and Their Families with Bags for the Brave Sponsored by: Navy Federal Credit Union

SAN DIEGO — May is Military Appreciation Month, a time to celebrate the commitment of active duty servicemembers, veterans and military families. In a proud military town like San Diego, it’s important to show servicemembers that the community has their back. Luz Cordero-Lazott, AVP of Branch Operations at Navy Federal Credit Union, joins our Laura Cavanaugh with an easy way to salute our military and give back.

It is no secret that the cost of living in San Diego is extremely high. Military wages don’t go as far and many young military families are struggling to make ends meet.

“They really are struggling and really through no fault of their own,” said Cordero-Lazott. “If you can imagine transitioning from another duty station and arriving here feeling that there is a big sticker shock. The cost of living here is so high. The cost of basic necessities is high. And military wages will only take you so far.”

Navy Federal Credit Union is teaming up with CBS8 and STEP, Support the Enlisted Project, to help support our military with Bags for the Brave. You can drop off personal care items and household goods at any Navy Federal Credit Union. The supply drive lasts through the month of May. Your donations go to local military and their family.

Celebrate Military Appreciation Month by donating goods to Bags for the Brave at Navy Federal branches across San Diego County. Find more ways to celebrate at navyfederal.org/celebrate