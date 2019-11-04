SAN DIEGO — April is Financial Literacy Month. And it is never too early to start teaching young people to have good money saving and spending habits. According to a recent study, nearly a quarter of millennials spend more than they earn. Two thirds of Gen Y have little savings, less than three months of emergency funds. There is no question that now, more than ever, sound money management skills are essential to success.

Junior Achievement's Valerie Hash and Mission Federal Credit Union's Angie Lasagna join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about JA Finance Park and how the two organizations are teaming up to empower students to learn to be smart with money and set them up for for a bright future.

Mission Fed is not only building a strong financial foundation within the San Diego community, but they are also promoting the arts and connecting communities through the much-anticipated Mission Federal Artwalk, San Diego's premier arts and music cultural event. With 17 blocks of visual, fine and performing arts, thousands of people flock to Little Italy each year to enjoy the free, family friendly, open-air festival. Join 350 talented artists, view and purchase artwork, enjoy music and dance performances at The Mission Federal Artwalk on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 11am - 6pm.

To learn more about Artwalk and how Mission Fed is supporting San Diegans, log on to MISSIONFED.COM

Facebook: /missionfedcu

Instagram: @missionfed