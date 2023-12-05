Mother’s Day Essentials

Brunch and Self-Care Gift Ideas Mom will Love. Sponsored by Limor Media.

SAN DIEGO — This weekend is Mother’s Day. And if you need ideas to treat Mom, we have you covered. From whipping up a special brunch to self-care, lifestyle expert Limor Suss joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share all the ways you can celebrate Mom.

This year Mother’s Day and National Brioche Day happen to land on the same day. Why not celebrate Mom with America’s Favorite Brioche Brand, St Pierre?

Take a bite of America’s Favorite Brioche brand for your Mother’s Day brunch. Use an authentic French recipe. St Pierre’s brioche delights are slightly sweet in flavor and soft in texture. They will make for the most indulgent breakfast in bed or weekend brunch treat. St Pierre is perfect to make an indulgent French toast with berries. Their brioche burger buns can be filled eggs, crispy bacon, smoked salmon and so much more. You can find St Pierre products at Vons and Ralphs.

For more delicious recipes, check out www.stpierrebakery.com

Nothing says love like self-care and a skincare bundle by Olay. Treat yourself and your mom with Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both with Hyaluronic Acid. This hydrating hyaluronic acid is known to attract and retain moisture like a magnet. Olay is also giving back to Moms everywhere this season. Olay Body and Walmart have joined forces to donate $100,000 to Every Mother Counts, which is a non-profit dedicated to making pregnancy and child birth safe and equitable for every mother everywhere. Products are available from $5 - $10. Learn more about Olay Body’s partnership with Every Mother Counts at www.walmart.com