Must-Have Summer Essentials

Elevate Your Season with These On-Trend Picks. Sponsored by theHAUTEbar

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The holiday weekend is a sign that summer is just around the corner. From sweet treats and cool drinks to keep you feeling fresh to skincare products to make our skin look flawless, Trends Expert Heather Smith with theHAUTEbar.com joins our

Laura Cavanaugh to share the perfect summer must-haves you’ll want to stock up on all season long.

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is available at Vons, Ralphs & 7-Eleven

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is available at Vons

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil is available at Walmart

Dr Teal’s Shea Sugar Body Scrubs is available at Walmart

Koe Kombucha is available at Rite Aid & 7-Eleven stores

For more information, visit www.theHAUTEbar.com