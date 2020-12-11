Stay energized for fall, Must-Haves to power your busy mornings with Bulletproof

Now that the fall season is in full swing, staying energized, stress-free and healthy is essential. Lifestyle expert Parker Wallace joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about how some of Bulletproof’s new products can make it easy to check all those boxes. From morning pick-me-ups with collagen and protein for sustained energy to keto-friendly snack bars, Wallace offers up some delicious tips to get you through the day. She also breaks down some recipes and great ways to incorporate Bulletproof’s collagen protein powder into your daily routine to help support glowing, hydrated skin and strong, flexible joints.