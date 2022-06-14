Celebrate National Dairy Month

Crowd-pleasing dishes with Top Chef Fan Favorite Kevin Gillespie. Sponsored by: Wisconsin Cheese

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — June is National Dairy Month, the perfect time to create some legen-dairy dishes to wow your family and friends. Top Chef Fan Favorite Chef Kevin Gillespie is teaming up with Wisconsin Cheese to create some crowd-pleasing dishes that will be a hit at any party.

Gillespie was a finalist for this year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur.

“When I go down this list of the perfect foods that exist in this world, cheese is certainly on that list. And if I’m thinking cheese, I’m thinking Wisconsin,” said Gillespie.

Any way you slice it, cheese can really transform a dish. Gillespie says selecting quality ingredients and cheese is so important when it comes to elevating your dishes.

Did you know that Wisconsin makes more than 600 varieties of cheese? It is the only state in our country that requires a license to be able to be a cheesemaker.

“When you see that badge that says Proudly Wisconsin Cheese, you can know with confidence that you are buying something made by a real artisan that has tremendous pride in their work,” said Gillespie.

From summer mezze platters showcasing your favorite fontinas and cured meats to edible flower bouquets and decadent summer desserts, check out these creative recipes that will be showstoppers at your next gathering.

If you want more recipes or to be able to order these cheeses and have then sent to your door, visit www.wisconsincheese.com