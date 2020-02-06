Nominate an unsung hero to receive a new vehicle

Do you know someone doing great things during this crisis who deserves recognition? As so many navigate life under stay-at-home orders, there are millions who have stepped up to care for others and keep us safe. They keep our economy going. These essential workers risk their welfare and rise to the challenge each day. They are unsung heroes. Sunroad Auto is celebrating essential workers during this crisis by giving away nine new vehicles in the form of free three-year leases. Nominate a nurse, an emergency responder, the grocery worker, even your neighbor that helped you during this time.