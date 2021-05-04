Now is the moment to enjoy unforgettable adventures

Plan your vacation to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — After a year of pent-up wanderlust, so many of us are looking for a getaway to relax, recharge and connect with nature, family and friends.

One favorite destination among travel experts is Monterey County, California. Now is the moment to plan a trip that offers amazing scenery and unforgettable adventures.

From whale watching in Monterey Bay to new e-bike tours in Carmel-By-The-Sea, enjoy outdoor adventures or golf at world-famous courses like Pebble Peach. Go bird watching in Pinnacles National Park and Fort Ord National Monument. Enjoy the amazing wildflowers in Big Sur and Pacific Grove or the diverse culinary experiences of five-star dining, complemented by locally grown Chardonnay or Pinot Noir, known as some of the best in the country.

Other must-see attractions include the National Steinbeck Center, the museum that honors legendary author John Steinbeck, who wrote the novel Cannery Row, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The aquarium is a top attraction in Monterey where you can see more than 35,000 creatures representing more than 550 sea life and marine species.