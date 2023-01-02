Oceans at Night Debuts at the Birch Aquarium

SAN DIEGO — When the sun sets and the doors close at the Birch Aquarium, what happens to marine life and the special creatures under the sea? The aquarium is inviting adults, once a month, to come play, sip and celebrate the wonders of the ocean after dark.
From interactive experiences showcasing bioluminescence and marine life like crystal jellies and seadragons to playing life-sized games and sipping on cocktails to live music in the glow lounge, it’s an opportunity for grown ups 21 and over to experience the aquarium, learn and explore the ocean in a new light. Our Laura Cavanaugh takes us inside.
The once a month event will be held on select Thursdays throughout the year. The next Oceans at Night takes place on February 23 and March 23. For tickets and more information, visit www.aquarium.ucsd.edu