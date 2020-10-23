Bracing for a record holiday shopping season, Online retailers expect busiest season ever

Here's an advanced look at how this upcoming holiday season will be different. Sponsored by A1 Broadcast

As COVID-19 continues to drive record levels of e-commerce, experts predict a holiday shopping season like no other. The spread of COVID-19 has triggered such an increase in e-commerce since March that shipping volumes have consistently been at Christmas peak or Cyber Monday levels every day. Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of FedEx, joins our Laura Cavanaugh with an advanced look at how this upcoming holiday season will be different.

With Christmas less than two months away, FedEx is actively strengthening its network to handle the surge. The company is expecting an unprecedented influx of packages this season. Robertson talks about the best time to purchase and send gifts, how FedEx has been investing in ramping up its network and services to expand capacity and how they’re working to support small businesses to help them with online strategies.

Currently FedEx has a workforce of 500,000 team members. They are adding 70,000 more team members this season to help with the surge and help out Santa. If you are interested in finding a seasonal job, log on to www.fedex.com/careers.

For more information, visit: www.FedEx.com/holiday