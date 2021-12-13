Palomar Health provides quality care you can trust. Sponsored by Palomar Health

Open Enrollment season is in full swing. It’s a time to research and re-evaluate if your health care coverage is working for you and also a time to make changes to maximize the value of your plan.

Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about this crucial window of time and shares exciting new developments on the horizon for Palomar Health.

“It’s one of the most critical decisions that individuals can make for themselves and for their families,” said Hansen. “It is a time for them to choose a health plan that’s the right fit for them as well as provides them access to a network of providers that they want.”

Palomar Health has been recognized nationally for providing top-quality care by U.S. News, Newsweek, even Healthgrades, and now patients have access to an even broader network of top doctors.

“We have two medical centers. We are the only designated trauma center in North County San Diego. We have nearly 1,000 medical providers that are affiliated with us,” said Hansen. “We have women’s services, obstetrics, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care.”

Hansen was honored as CEO of the Year by the Association of California Healthcare Districts and 2021 Business Woman of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal.

“We are not only bringing back pediatrics to North County San Diego by the end of next year, but we’re also building a comprehensive oncology program,” said Hansen.

Now is the time to prioritize your health. Whether you don’t have a primary care doctor or you’re not pleased with your current one, Palomar Health is ready to help you with top-quality care you can trust.

Take advantage of Open Enrollment and find your new doctor today. Enroll by December 15 for coverage to start on January 1, 2022.