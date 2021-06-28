Open your heart to a child

Become a resource parent today. Sponsored by County of San Diego HHSA

Children in San Diego need your help right now to be a safe place and a source of hope as a resource parent.

North County’s Resource Parent of the Year, Jill Michelle, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how resource families provide a bridge to stability and are critical in providing love, stability and support for these kids.

Jill Michelle was honored for helping change the trajectory of a little girl’s life, helping her heal and blossom in foster care, ultimately supporting reunification with family. Michelle started fostering 13 years ago as a single mother, welcoming a foster son into her home with her young daughter.

“I explained to her that parenting is really hard. There are going to be times where Moms and Dads need extra help,” said Michelle. “We just want to step up and be that extra help to take care of their children while they take care of the things they need to do to be better Moms and Dads.”

Her first placement was her son, Noah, who she ultimately adopted. More recently, she took training classes and became certified with the County of San Diego. Michelle welcomed a two year-old girl into her home and was honored for her role in supporting reunification, going the extra mile to grow the relationship between the foster child and relatives. Michelle says that is why it’s so important to facilitate Facetime calls, Zoom meetings, visits at the park and that she show the children that she is a help along the way, a step toward safely reuniting with family when possible.

“I’m working through one of the worst times in their lives with them,” said Michelle. “ That makes it really important to me to not just comfort that child, but to help those parents or those grandparents or cousins to know you’re baby is safe. I’m going to do everything I can to support you whether it’s through recovery or just getting your home to be a safe place where your child can return.”

If you have a strong desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child and help them prepare for a brighter future, open your home and open your heart.



To learn more about becoming a resource parent, start your journey today. Call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to www.sdcares4kids.com