Paving the Way for Future Innovators

Logan Heights CDC Helping Local Students Achieve a Brighter Future. Sponsored by: San Diego Foundation

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Foundation is committed to strengthening communities where everyone has equitable access to opportunity. One of their key missions is to support students in academics and foster emotional development.

And they’ve backed up that promise, committing $12.3 million to 90 non-profits in San Diego. One of those grant recipients is the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation. Their CEO Monte Jones joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how this organization is helping to make a difference in the Logan Heights community.

“What we try to do is stand in the gap for our residents and our young people,” said Jones. “Logan Heights has been traditionally underserved. The way we try to do that is to really be everything to them, whether it’s food distribution or financial culture.”

One of the ways Logan Heights CDC supports local students is through STEM education so that these young people get a chance at a better life. The Future Achievers Preschool is a STEM-based preschool designed to provide young children with a solid foundation to prepare them for Kindergarten. During the pandemic, the preschool had to close. But thanks to a $25,000 grant from San Diego Foundation, the school was able to open back up and expand their program to focus on child cognitive, emotional and social behavior.

Logan Heights CDC also created the Future Innovators STEAM Camp because there was no other camp like it in the community. The camp’s mission is to inspire careers in science and technology.

San Diego Foundation recently granted Logan Heights CDC another $20,000 to support youth at risk. These funds go to support the Juvenile Justice Program.

“Our young people are dealing with generational trauma,” said Jones. “The ultimate goal is to keep them out of the juvenile justice system. We also want to put them on the path for a career, college, something other than what they’ve been experiencing over the last years of their life. The program has been very instrumental thus far, really standing in the gap for these young people. This could not have happened had it not been for the funding from San Diego Foundation. ”

Learn more about these exciting programs at www.loganheightscdc.org

San Diego Foundation supports non-profits that serve the San Diego community.

For more information, visit www.sdfoundation.org