Preparing Your Child for Preschool

SAN DIEGO — Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for some, with kids looking forward to getting new gear, new school supplies and seeing friends they have missed over the summer. But for little ones preparing for preschool, it can also bring a mix of emotions, including fear and anxiety. KidLit Lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of Jeanette Crystal Bradley’s The First 12 Days of Preschool, an interactive Empowering Reads for Kids to help prepare your kids for preschool and set them up for success.

The award-winning book of four Telly Awards is written by Bradley, a 25-year veteran educator. This engaging read invites your kids to join new animal friends as they learn valuable preschool lessons and the importance of having structure and routine. The First 12 Days of Preschool is a sing-along book and versatile learning tool that comes to life with a memorable song and video.

“It replaces the trepidation with a sense of anticipation to help little ones embrace the wonder, joy and all of the good things that preschool has to offer and beyond,” said Masiulionis.

