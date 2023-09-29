Strategies to Safeguard Your Home with HGTV Star Matt Blashaw

Fall is the Perfect Time to Prepare & Winterize Your Home. Sponsored by Propane Education & Research Council

SAN DIEGO — Did you know that Fall is the perfect time to prepare and winterize your home and property? September is National Preparedness Month, a time to raise awareness and remind families to proactively prepare for extreme weather that might put a strain on the electric grid and lead to extended power outages.

HGTV Host and homebuilding expert Matt Blashaw joins our Laura Cavanaugh with strategies to safeguard your home.

“In California, we’ve had rolling blackouts, fire and now heavy winds,” said Blashaw, who realized he needed a secondary source of power after a tornado touched down and knocked out power for three days near his Kansas City home.

In times of uncertainty, you don’t want to be left in the dark. Blashaw recommends having a backup plan with a propane-powered generator, which he says is a clean, reliable, affordable energy solution.

“It’s reliable. It’s versatile. A licensed electrician they’re going to install it. They’re also going to be able to properly size the unit for you,” said Blashaw. “What I love about these generators is that they sense a blackout. When the power is out, it automatically switches over to the generator and delivers power to your house in less than 10 seconds.”

Fall is the ideal time to prepare your home. Blashaw recommends the following action items. Prep your furnace. Open up air vents and make sure there is no blockage. Replace air filters every one to three months. Clear a pathway to your propane tank. And if you have any trees on your property that have heavy limbs hanging over electrical lines or your roof, Blashaw says trim them and limb them right now.

For more information, visit www.Propane.com/For-My-Home