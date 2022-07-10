Prostate Health: A Simple Screening Can Save Your Life

Schedule Your Prostate Exam Today. Sponsored by: Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO — Did you know that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime? For African American men, that rate is even higher.

Board-Certified Urologic Surgeon Dr. Julian Anthony with Palomar Health joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about your risk prostate cancer, the importance of screening and advanced treatment options.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. It’s a disease that affects men as they age.

“Aging is one of the risk factors. We’ve also found that certain races are more predisposed to prostate cancer than others,” said Dr. Anthony. “African American men have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer. And when they do, they develop a more aggressive form of the disease.”

Symptoms that may prompt a medical evaluation for prostate cancer include urinary symptoms, frequency and bone pain. But what is most concerning is that, in many cases, there are no signs or symptoms. That is why screening is so important.

Screening consists of a digital rectal exam and a blood taste called a PSA.

“Literally something that takes 10 to 15 seconds can really have a great impact and save your life,” said Dr. Anthony.

Palomar Health is using advanced technology and robotic surgery to offer patients new advantages and better outcomes.

